Kunal Kemmu on Taimur being trolled for asking paps to shut cameras: A child can't be blamed for this

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has always been the paparazzi's favourite. Wherever he goes, the cameras follow him. A few days ago, a video of Taimur went viral wherein he can be heard asking the paparazzi to turn off their cameras. In the video, he yelled 'bandh kariye' to the paparazzi recording him and his younger brother Jeh Ali Khan. The young boy was criticised over this and recently, his uncle and actor Kunal Kemmu opened up about the incident and broke the silence.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Kemmu shut the trollers and said that a child cannot be blamed for this reaction. He further added, “I think it's also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. It's very easy to sit and give comments.” Kunal concluded by saying that kids don't care and don't have to be diplomatic.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kunal shared some details about Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5. When quizzed if anything is happening on Golmaal 5, Kunal stated, “Not that I am officially aware of”. Furthermore, the Kalank actor was also asked about the much-awaited sequel of his 2013 release Go Goa Gone. It’s been a while since there has been a buzz about Go Goa Gone 2. However, Kunal stated that he isn’t aware of it either. “I have been hearing that for a long time. Every year I hear a next year. So, I think unless the sequel is on next year, I don’t know when it’s happening,” Kunal added.

For those unaware, Golmaal 5 happens to be the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise starring Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead.

