Kunal Kemmu spends quality time with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu fulfilling his 'Daddy duties'

Actor Kunal Kemmu seems to be making most of his time with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu lately. In an adorable Instagram video his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, posted on Monday, Kunal is busy braiding a toy pony's hair.

Supervising Kunal's work, is his three-year-old daughter Inaaya, who also complains of getting tired of holding the legs of the pony while Kunal diligently gets on with his hairstyling job.

Soha uploaded the video on her Instagram page and captioned it saying: "Daddy duties seem to be going well today! #yousaiduna."

Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in their lives on September 27, 2017. The two often share pictures of Inaaya on their social media pages.

Credits :IANS

