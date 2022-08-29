Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Wedding FIRST PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others send love to newlyweds

Renowned fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in a dreamlike wedding ceremony on August 28, 2022, at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The duo were in a relationship for more than ten years before they decided to take their relationship a step further. Kunal and Arpita's wedding was attended by family and close friends, including Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah-Antara Marwah, and others.

Now, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Meha took to their Instagram handles and shared the first official wedding pictures clicked by the House On The Clouds, and looks like all of B’Town is in awe of the newlyweds. The two designers looked head-over-heels in love with each other, as they adorned stunning traditional wedding attires in ivory-white colours. Sharing the photos, Kunal wrote: "This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings!" While Arpita captioned them: "This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people. To new beginnings!"

As soon as Kunal and Arpita shared their wedding pictures, Bollywood celebrities including Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor among others showered the newlyweds with a lot of love. Tara wrote: " only love to you both… Still so upset I couldn’t make it!!!!!" Malaika re-shared the duo's photos and wrote: "Congratulationssss my darlings @arpita__mehta @kunalrawaldstress … #finally… May ur hearts n life always be filled with laughter n love…(p.s the most stunning bride )" Rhea Chakraborty's comment read: "Congratulations love," while Sophie Choudry said, "Congratulations you guys! So so beautiful!!! God bless."

Check out Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding PICS:

Check out the comments:

The couple also had a star-studded cocktail party for their friends and colleagues in the film industry on Friday. Stars including Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and many others attended.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sonam Kapoor does facetime call at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding; Varun Dhawan dances with guests