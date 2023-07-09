Kusha Kapila joins Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor for 'best ever kitty party' days after parting ways from Zorawar

Social media influence Kusha Kapila recently made headlines after she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The news of their separation took social media by storm and netizens ended up blaming Kusha for the same. She was trolled after her old interview with Karan Johar talking about 'infidelity' went viral on the Internet. Now, days after parting ways with Zorawar, the social media influencer turned actress was seen spending time with Karan and Arjun Kapoor. A while ago, Karan took to Instagram and shared pictures from their reunion.

Kusha Kapila joins Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and others for a reunion

Karan took to his Instagram story and shared happy pictures with Kusha, Arjun, and others. Apart from Kusha, other content creators including Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, and Sumukhi Suresh were seen joining the reunion. Along with the first picture, Karan wrote, "The best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!!! And also Fubu and me and Vedant! Adding to the glamour." He shared another picture and wrote, "The Muhurat of a film no one asked for." Have a look:

Well, it is unclear if Karan and Arjun met the content creators for a film discussion or if it was just a 'kitty party'.

Meanwhile, Zorawar earlier came out in support of Kusha after she faced massive backlash on social media. He expressed disappointment as the trolls attacked Kusha's character. He shared a note that read, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Kusha and Zorawar were married for six years.

