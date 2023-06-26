Kusha Kapila parts ways from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia after 6 years of marriage: ‘It’s been a tough ordeal’

Kusha Kapila announced separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday, June 26. The Masaba Masaba star is a famous social media content creator. A while ago, Kusha took to her Instagram to share the news of her separation. She wrote a long note explaining why the now-ex-couple had decided to part ways.

Kusha Kapila parted ways from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

On Monday, Kusha Kapila announced that she had parted ways from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. The ex-couple shared similar posts on Instagram to inform fans about their important decision. Explaining why they had to separate their ways, Kusha said that they wanted different things which were not aligning.

She wrote, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

The content creator and actor also added that it has been a “tough ordeal” for them as a “relationship ending is heartbreaking.” The ex-couple needs a lot of time to recover from this phase. Explaining their future plan, Kusha said that they want to focus on how to get through this period and that they need an immense amount of love, support, and respect towards each other.

The former couple are the parents of their beloved dog, Maya. Sharing concern for their doggo, Kusha said that they would continue to co-parent “the love of their lives, Maya.” In the end, Kapila added that both she and Zorawar would be each other’s “cheerleaders and pillars.”

Kusha and Zorawar’s love story

After dating each other for a few years, Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017. Kusha is widely known for her amazing social media content. Apart from this, she was featured in popular shows and films such as Ghost Stories, Masaba Masaba 2, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, and Case Toh Banta Hai. Not only this, but she also showcased her talent when she hosted Comicstaan 3 along with Abish Mathew. According to reports, Kusha recently moved to Mumbai from Gurgaon to start her full-time career as an actor.

