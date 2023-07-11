Kusha Kapila REACTS after being trolled for announcing separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia: It sucks that you...

Kusha Kapila is one of the most loved social media influencers in town. Safe to say, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Kusha, who is also an actress now, is often seen entertaining fans through her hilarious and relatable content. Recently, she hit the headlines after she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The duo ended their marriage of six years leaving everyone shocked with this announcement. Following a joint official statement on their separation, Kusha was attacked by trolls with allegedly her character also being questioned on social media. Days after getting trolled, Kusha finally decided to react to these attacks.

Kusha Kapila finally reacts after she gets trolled for separating from Zorawar Ahluwalia

An old interview of Kusha's with Karan Johar surfaced online and went viral. Herein, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress was seen agreeing to KJo's bold statement that "Sexual infidelity is not infidelity". This led to a lot of unwanted trolling. Kusha finally decided to break her silence. She took to her Instagram story and shut down trolls in style. She wrote that the 'topic is officially over for her'.

Her note read, "This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It's done now). Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over." Have a look:

Earlier, the social media influencer's ex-husband Zorawar had come out in her support and slammed the trollers. He shared a wrote that read, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Meanwhile, Kusha was recently seen enjoying the 'best kitty party' with Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor. Other social media influencers were also seen joining them for a fun reunion.

ALSO READ: Kusha Kapila parts ways from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia after 6 years of marriage: ‘It’s been a tough ordeal’