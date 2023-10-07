Kusha Kapila reveals she was ‘bullied’ into sharing news of divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia: ‘I didn’t want…’

Kusha Kapila is currently basking in the success of her two recently released films- Sukhee and Thank You For Coming. Apart from her films, the influencer-turned-actress hit the headlines for her personal life in June, when she announced her separation from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The couple took to their Instagram, shedding light on their separation. Post the announcement, Kusha often addressed the trolling and criticism she faced on social media. Now, Kusha has revealed that she was ‘bullied’ into revealing the news publicly.

Kusha Kapila reveals she was ‘bullied’ into sharing the news of her divorce

At the India Today Conclave, Kusha Kapila said that she was 100 percent bullied into sharing the news of her divorce, however, she is glad she was able to do it on her own terms. She was asked about how she coped with the ‘mud-slinging’ post announcing her separation, to which Kusha replied, “I actually allot a certain time of the day to crying and feeling bad about it. I give it exactly half an hour, and then I move on with my life. There’s so much to do.” She then added, “I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders.”

In June, Kusha Kapila announced separation from Zorawar, through an Instagram post that read, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Kusha Kapila on receiving hate

Last month, she addressed the hate and unkind comments she had been receiving. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “It's been two months since men (and a small percentage of women) leave such unkind comments on my profile none of which has anything to do with my work. I often think I will name and shame them, write an article defending myself, call out certain sections of media but then it hits me how ridiculously privileged I am. I have so many of you supporting me, a solid family, solid group of friends, social equity. I am getting to dance on a song that I am a part of in an actual feature film. I got this. I genuinely got this."

Kusha Kapila was recently seen in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, among others. The film hit the theaters on 6th October 2023.

