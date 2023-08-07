Kusha Kapila shares emotional note on grief days after announcing separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia

Popular comedienne and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has parted ways with her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. Kusha announced her separation from her now estranged husband in July on Instagram. Apart from being an internet sensation, Kusha is also a prolific actor who impressed her fans and audiences with her acting chops in the 2020 horror anthology, Ghost Stories. Despite going through a tough time on the personal front, the actor-comedienne is not leaving any stone unturned in entertaining her fans and followers. However, on Sunday, the social media star penned a long note where she shed light on the ‘grief’ of separation and how she’s trying hard to overcome it.

Kusha Kapila addresses her ‘grief’ in a long post

Pouring her heart out, Kapila wrote, “It's a weird thing, this grief or whatever version of it I am currently experiencing. As overcome I am by its heaviness - I guess chest days feel like this - I am also strangely dwarfed by it, to the point of feeling like an injured nail on a pinky toe. Almost like a big bang in motion, only it's on a microscope slide.”

Doubting whether her grief would ever ‘leave’ her not, Kusha added, “the presence of grief isn’t as bothersome as the thought - what if it never leaves me. Are we exclusive? Is this a forever thing? Like a 90s vaccination scar on the upper left arm? Or was it right? Will we grow to like each other or will learn to co-exist like cordial roommates till our rent agreement expires. No renewal for me, please.”

Talking about how her separation blues have ‘changed’ her in many ways, Kapila added, “I genuinely do believe it has irreversibly changed the way I look, eat, talk, exist. I feel like a version of myself, quite similar but not quite the same. I hold on to my favourite songs like they will run away from me if I don’t listen to them on loop. No new songs for my old grief. Familiarity is comforting. It’s my chicken soup. New is scary, almost paralysing.”

Concluding her post, Kapila wrote, “There is enough and more literature available on grief but none enough to prepare you. It does have its stages, that I can tell you. Yours truly thought she had evaded most stages, maybe even, grief altogether (obviously, stage one, denial). And then it hits you, like a big bang but on a microscope slide. You watch all of it happen. After all, you are behind the lens. It’s your eye on it.”

While captioning her emotional post, Kusha wrote, “let’s file this under ‘sunday evenings are the worst’”.

Huma Qureshi, Masaba Gupta, and others react to Kusha Kapila’s post

Several celebrities extended their support to Kusha and showered their love on her as they reacted to her post. While reacting to Kusha’s post about her grief, ace fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta commented, “It gets better K. It really does. Been there done that.” For the unversed, Masba who is now married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena. Gupta and Mantena got divorced in 2019.

Pulkit Samrat who tied the knot with his girlfriend, Shweta Rohira, in 2014 and got separated from her after one of marriage, commented, “It seems hard, very hard in the moment Kusha.. but remember, share without fear, scream, shout, stay still, run, sob, laugh.. and throw away the map, just wander.. freely! Cause grief stays, but it changes.. it definitely changes and you come out as a more compassionate, loving and caring soul!” Whereas Huma Qureshi dropped a red heart emoji as she reacted to Kapila’s post.