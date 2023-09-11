Kusha Kapila talks about ‘battling people’s perception’ amid rumors of dating Arjun Kapoor

Kusha Kapila hit the headlines a few months ago after she announced her separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia after six years of marriage. She shared that they have both mutually decided to part ways, and what they seek for themselves doesn’t align anymore. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, unverified rumors of Kusha Kapila dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor surfaced, after a picture from Karan Johar’s party emerged on social media. Kusha, who is gearing up for the release of Sukhee, has now talked about the general public perception of her and how she copes with it.

Kusha Kapila talks about ‘people’s perception’ amid dating rumors with Arjun Kapoor

While speaking with News18 about how she deals with people’s perceptions, she said, “Making sure that people always say nice things about you means you want to be in control of your narrative and how people feel about you all the time.” However, she added that it is impossible to be in control of your narrative, especially if one id in the public eye. She went on to say that it’s absolutely pointless to bear the emotional burden of what people think about her, and what they expect from her. “I don’t want to be that person who at the age of 50 feels like she didn’t live her life, do what she wanted to do and give it her all. That’s not how I want to live,” said Kusha.

Kusha Kapila admitted that she is a people pleaser and that she is working to reach a Zen mode, where she remains unaffected by whatever people have to say about her. She also spoke about how her film Sukhee, and how it’s about the story of many women. Kusha said, “Women constantly battle people’s perception of them and their ideas of who they are. In the process, they lose themselves.” When she read the script, her first thought was that her mom would love the movie as she would feel represented.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kusha Kapila penned a few messages on her broadcasting channel on Instagram, which led fans to speculate whether she was addressing the dating rumors with Arjun Kapoor. While she didn’t mention what she is referring to, she wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

In another message, she wrote, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

ALSO READ: 'Kuch toh log kahenge': Kusha Kapila opens up about criticism post-separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia