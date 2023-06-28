Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia comes out in her support: 'To paint her as villain is shameful'

Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila and her partner Zorawar Ahluwali recently shocked everyone after they announced their separation. They took to social media and shared notes informing their fans about their decision to part ways. The duo was married for six years. After announcing their separation, Kusha was immensely trolled online as her old interviews started doing the rounds. Amid massive backlash, her ex-husband Zorawar decided to break his silence and shut down trollers.

Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia defends her amid getting trolled

It all started after Kusha and Karan Johar's old video went viral on the Internet. The video featured them talking about infidelity. During the conversation, Karan was heard telling Kusha, "Remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity." She agreed with him and said, "I believe that." Her reaction to this old interview didn't go down well with netizens. But Zorawar decided to react and support his estranged wife. Since users were attacking Kusha's character, Zorawar called it "shameful."

He took to his Instagram story and wrote, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better." Have a look:

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia's separation announcement

In their official statements, Kusha and Zorawar revealed that it wasn't an easy decision for them. Their post read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

Meanwhile, Kusha has been part of projects like Masaba Masaba 2, Selfiee, Plan A Plan B, Ghost Stories and more.

