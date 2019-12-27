Kushal Punjabi changed his Twitter bio before suicide; Wrote ‘Currently transiting planet earth’

Kushal Punjabi, who committed suicide on Friday, had reportedly changed his bio on micro-blogging site Twitter before taking the drastic step.

The news of Kushal Punjabi’s death has come as a shock not only to his fans but also for his friends from the film fraternity. According to media reports, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence and his body was found hanging there. Ever since the news broke, several celebs have expressed their shock over Kushal’s demise and are struggling to come in terms with the fact that the actor was facing depression issues. In fact, his suicide has even brought mental health to fore.

To note, several celebrities called Kushal a fun loving and lively person who didn’t show any sign of depression. However, his recently changed bio on micro-blogging site Twitter spoke volumes about his mental health and also dropped hints about his suicide. Kushal Twitter bio read as ‘Actor Writer Director Biker Adventurer. Currently transiting planet Earth’. Given this bio, it seems Kushal’s suicide was imminent. According to media reports, the Lakshya actor committed suicide over his failed marriage. While he has been survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kian, the 42-year-old actor also penned a suicide note emphasising that no one should be blamed for his death.

To note, the new of Kushal’s suicide came into light after his friend Karanvir Bohra wrote an emotional post on social media. Later, television actor Rohit Roy also penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and even apologised to Kushal for not being there for him. “Who would have thought that behind that bright, happy smile lay a troubled mind,” he added.

