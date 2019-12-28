Kushal Punjabi Death: Two days ago the late actor partied with Apurva Agnihotri, Meet Bros and Kushal Tandon

Kushal Punjabi Death: Kushal Punjabi was partying with his industry friends Apurva Agnihotri, wife Shilpa Saklani, Meet Bros' Harmeet and Kushal Tandon two days back. Read on to know more.

The entertainment industry was jolted awake to the news of Kushal Punjabi's demise and many took to their social media handles to mourn and express their grief over his sudden death. For the unversed, the Kushal committed suicide and he was apparently suffering from depression. Strong reports suggested that he took the extreme step due to failed marriage and financial constraints. His industry and biker group friends including Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Rajesh Khera, and others are shell shocked and are unable to believe his sudden demise. And now, we have learned that the late actor was partying with Apurva Agnihotri, wife Shilpa Saklani, Meet Bros Harmeet and just two days back.

In an interview with SpotBoye, when asked if they sensed something wrong with Punjabi, to which Harmeet from Meet Brothers said that he was a very private person. He added that whenever some tried talking to him he would hardly reveal anything about his personal life.

In the same interview, Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, who was also close to the late actor expressed that he too is shocked after learning his sudden death news. He also said that we are in Phuket right now and he also added that he is completely shattered. He can't believe that Kushal, who was so fit and positive, would do something like this. He said that he was unaware of the troubles he was facing.

