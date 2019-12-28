Kushal Punjabi Last Rites: Late actor’s wife Audrey Dolhin arrives from China for the funeral

Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhin arrived in Mumbai for the last rites of late actor, Kushal Punjabi.

Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Pali Hill home in Mumbai on December 26, 2019, and the suicide has indeed left everyone in a state of total shock and despair. The Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor's last rites were held in Mumbai earlier in the day today, and in attendance were many stars from the industry including the likes of Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Sakhlani and many others along with family members.

Kushal's wife, Audrey Dolhin, who was in Shangai flew down to Mumbai today, and she was also present during the last rites of the late actor. Kushal was reportedly suffering from depression and was taking anti-depressants. His marriage of 4 years did not work out well and he was going through a tough time post his separation and was also down with sickness. His suicide has left everyone wondering how people suffer in silence.

Kushal married Audrey back in 2015 and is survived by his son, Kiaan, a sister, and his mother. His best friend Chetan Hansraj, while talking to us said, "His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn't opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late."

