Kushal Punjabi in an old interview: My potential is still untapped, however, I have no regrets

In an old interview, Kushal Punjabi had opened up on several things including his career choices, being a stay-at-home dad and his passion for travel among others.

Yesterday, people woke up to shocking news that Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in a TV series, Ishq Mein Marjawan, passed away. As per ANI, the actor committed suicide and had also written a note. Celebs and fans have been taking to their social media handles to express their shock and grief after getting the news of his sudden demise. And now, we have learned that in an old interview with Bombay Times, he had talked about how he was very positive about his life and opened up on several things including his career, his passion for travel among others.

He had said that he would have been far more successful as an actor, however, he also felt that with that he wouldn't have lived his life the way he wanted to. He also talked about being a stay-at-home dad phase and said that he used to cut down to be work with his son. The actor also had revealed that he travelled and pursued different courses over a period of time.

He had said, "I wanted to dance, perform, be on stage and act in TV shows, films and web series. It was never about ki Mujhe hero banna hai ya superstar banna hai. I just wanted to perform. My potential is still untapped. However, I have no regrets. Every step of the way, I have seen rejections and acceptance. Sometimes, I got a show that didn’t eventually work out, and at times, I declined an offer because I wanted to go on a bikers’ trip. So, meri bhi stupidity hai, because I am also not someone who would only think of my acting career. "

The actor who was also seen many movies such as Kaal and Salaam E Ishq among others thought that his career didn’t pan out the way he had expected because it wasn’t meant to be that way. At the same time, he travelled a lot and had the best time. He ended the interview by saying how he was feeling younger and fitter and was at a stage, where he was super positive about the next things.

Credits :Bombay Times

