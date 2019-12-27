Kushal Punjabi’s body kept at Cooper hospital before funeral; Wife to arrive tomorrow

Kushal Punjabi's body was found at his Pali Hill home on Friday, however, until his wife arrives from China, his body has been kept at Cooper hospital.

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging in his Mumbai's Paili Hill house on Friday, and this news about his suicide has left the entire industry in shock, and mourning for the 42-year-old. The actor's autopsy suggested hanging as a cause of his death. A suicide note was found at his residence, and while it did not blame anyone for his suicide, it did mention the distribution of his property between family, including his three-year-old son.

Kushal is said to be suffering from clinical depression and was reportedly on anti-depressants. The actor's demise has left everyone in a state of shock, wondering how he is gone too soon. The actor was having a difficult time in his married life as well, and his separation seems to have affected him deeply. His body has been kept in Cooper hospital currently until wife comes back to India as she is in China presently.

Kushal's best friend Chetan Hansraj told us, "His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn't opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late."

Credits :India Today

