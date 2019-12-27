Kushal Punjabi’s ex girlfriend Meghna Naidu REACTS to his suicide; Says ‘I feel for his son and family’

After Kushal Punjabi committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, his ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu has expressed her shock over the incident.

Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise has sent down a wave of grief across the showbiz world. It was reported that the television actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra. Although the exact reason behind his drastic step is still a mystery, the media reports suggest that he took the big step owing to his personal issues. Reportedly, a suicide note was also recovered from his residence wherein he mentioned that no one should be blamed for his death. Kushal’s suicide has come as a shock to his friends from the industry including Karanvir Bohra, , Dalljiet Kaur etc.

And now, Kushal’s ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu has expressed her shock over the Ishq Mein Marjavan actor’s suicide. In her recent conversation with SpotboyE, Meghna stated that she is finding it hard to come in term with Kushal’s death. "It is just tragic and shocking to hear that he committed suicide because he came across as a very happy and enthusiastic person, from what I saw on my friends' social media updates. I feel for his son and family. I hope they stay strong in this tough time,” she added.

To note, Meghna and Kushal, who were planning to tie the knot at one-point, parted ways in 2010 for reasons best known to the couple. Ever since then, the duo hasn’t been in touch with each other. “It is shocking to hear about the way he passed away. It saddens me that mental health issues can be so harming to one's health,” the actress emphasised.

