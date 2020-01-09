Kushal Punjabi's parents and wife release a joint statement; Say, 'He was emotionally and financially stable'

Kushal Punjabi's parents and wife Audrey Dolhen have released a joint statement regarding the late actor's sudden demise. Here's what it read.

It has been almost half a month to the shocking demise of TV and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi. The actor committed suicide on the night of 26th December, 2019 by hanging himself on the ceiling at his Pali Hill residence. This sudden and horrifying decision by the late actor sent shock-waves all across the country. Though the actual reason of his demise was not know, speculations were riff that he was suffering from depression due to emotional and financial crisis.

However now, Kushal parents and wife Audrey Dolhen have finally broken their silence on the actor late's big step in a joint statement released by them. Many media reports also suggested that the late actor was going through a troubled and failed marriage. But, in this recent joint statement, Kushal's parents and wife have rubbished all speculations that have been going around. His family including Audrey Dolhen, Vijay Punjabi, Priya Punjabi and Ritika Punjabi, have squashed all the rumours stating that Kushal was a loving and doting father. emotionally and financially stable. They also clarified saying that he was emotionally and financially stable.

The statement read, "There have been several media reports that have been falsely reported as being given by the members of Kushal’s family. We, hereby, confirm that all such reports as not being true. Kushal was a very doting father, who shared a close relationship with his son. He was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning, in these difficult times. We will always remember him as a "much-loved part of this family."

The Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor's last rites was attended by his close friends from the industry and family, which included , Karanvir Bohra, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Bakhtiyar Irani, Chetan Hansraj, Apoorva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani amongst others. Kushal's wife had also flown down to India to attend his last rites. She soon left for France after four days of his funeral.

