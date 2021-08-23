Kuttey First Look: Arjun Kapoor unveils the poster of Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial with a quirky caption

is on the roll these days. After all, his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police, also starring , and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been creating a massive buzz. And now, Arjun has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared the first look for his next project Kuttey. The movie happens to be an Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial and also stars , Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared a teaser poster of the movie wherein the lead actors were seen posing together. However, their faces were replaced with those of dogs of different breeds. Arjun also gave it a quirky caption and wrote, “ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं… बस काटते हैं! Presenting #KUTTEY!” To note, Kuttey is being produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Bhardwaj. Speaking about the movie, Vishal stated that it is a special movie for him as he is collaborating with his son Aasmaan for the first time and he is excited to see his son’s work. “I have worked with Naseer saab, Tabu, Konkona, Radhika in different films and now I am excited as Aasmaan is bringing them together in a film,” Vishal had told NDTV.

Take a look at Kuttey first look:

Meanwhile, Arjun is looking forward to the release of Bhoot Police. Helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police happens to be a horror comedy and will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Saif, Jacqueline and Yami.

