Kuttey Trailer Out: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and others power packed performance promises a thrilling ride

Finally, Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey trailer has been released today. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the dark comedy also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is all set for a January 13, 2023 release. Well, the makers organised a huge event for the trailer launch. A few days back, the actor had released the motion poster of the characters and further increasing the excitement among the fans. Kuttey trailer:

The video opens with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and others standing in the forest pointing guns at Arjun. The story revolves around three gangs who crosses path while hunting for money. All have the same plan but whose plan will be successful is the question mark? Sharing the trailer, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! #Kuttey trailer out now! In cinemas 13th January.” Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the trailer and dropped fire and clap emojis in the comment section. Take a look at trailer here:

Talking at the trailer launch, Arjun said, “We have shot in rains, in night and shot action. I have learnt to be very patient while doing this film. You need to be very clam and play the character. Personally, it was a big test. I always felt I like night shooting, but it was mentally exhausting on the sets of Kuttey during the night shoots. It was cold at night and it was the biggest thing for me. After 10 years, I thought it will be easy, but it got difficult.” Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s work front: The actor will be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz. The actor is in talks for multiple other films. Tabu on the other hand has The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, which is expected to go on floors next year.

