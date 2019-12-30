Kwatha: Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif to head for North East for their film's shooting

Isabelle Kaif and Aayush Sharma to shoot for Kwatha in the North East for 45 days.

Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Loveyatri is gearing up for his next film Kwatha co-starring 's sister Isabelle Kaif. 2019 has been a great year for Aayush as the actor signed up his second film and also embraced fatherhood for the second time welcoming a baby girl with wifey Arpita Khan. On the other hand, Isabelle will be seen making her entry in Bollywood with the Aayush Sharma starrer. The young starlet is all set to dip her toes in the film industry just like sister Katrina Kaif who has successfully managed to bag love from the masses.

The pair kickstarted filming for Kwatha last week in Mumbai where they shot for a few montage scenes in the city. The team is believed to put the shooting on halt for a couple of days in January post which they plan to head to Delhi for 10 days and further move on to North East for 45 days to complete the filming. As per producer Aditya Joshi, majority of chunks from the film will be shot in the North East including some dramatic scenes and action sequences.

Directed by Karan Bhutani, Kwatha is a story based on true events. Aayush Sharma plays an army officer for which the actor has gained 12 kgs of muscle weight and has acquired training in Pune while Isabelle plays a doctor in the film. Not being a war film, Kwatha shows the humane side of army officers, how they don't just guard the borders but do so much more. The film is slated for December 4, 2020 release.

