Kwatha: Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif to kickstart their film's second shooting schedule in New Delhi

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif to kickstart the second shooting schedule of their upcoming film Kwatha in New Delhi.

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Kwatha two weeks ago in Mumbai. After the success of Loveyatri, this is Aayush Sharma's second venture in Bollywood while debutante Isabelle Kaif marks her entry in the tinsel town. The fresh pair shot for the montage scenes in Mumbai post which they are all set to visit the capital city for their second shoot schedule beginning from January 15. Aayush and Isabelle will soon shoot for a dance number and a few action sequences in New Delhi.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the track is composed by DJ Chetas and choreographed by Rajit Dev. It will be shot over a span of three days on the grounds of the Hindu College in New Delhi. Led by the leading pair, Aayush, and Isabelle, the track will also see a troupe of 200 hundred background dancers, confirms director Karan Bhutani. Post wrapping their shoot schedule in Delhi, the team will jet off to the North East for 45 days schedule.

Kwatha revolves around the real-life events based on the life of an Indian Army Man where Aayush Sharma plays an Army Officer and Isabelle is seen as a doctor. The film shows more than the war. It showcases a number of emotions that an army officer goes through. It talks about the humane side of the army. The moment of uncertainty before they leave for the battlefield, the love, longing, and fear of not returning to their family, the responsibility even while they are off duty and so much more. The film is slated for December 2020 release.

Also Read: Kwatha: Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif to head for North East for their film's shooting

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More