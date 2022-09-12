KWK 7 Ep 11 promo: Anil Kapoor reveals sex makes him feel young; Varun Dhawan says Arjun chooses wrong scripts

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to grace the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan S7. Earlier, the duo have collaborated in Raj Mehta's family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which was a hit at the box office. Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker has shared the much-anticipated promo of Varun and Anil on his social media handle. The upcoming episode of the two actors will premiere on September 15, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

KJo captioned the promo: "It doesn’t get younger & cooler than this on the Koffee couch - this duo will create a riot in this episode!!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar." The episode begins with Karan asking Anil what makes him feel younger. To which, the Nayak actor says “Sex, sex, sex," Anil's reply leaves Varun in splits. Next, Anil is heard saying, “This is all scripted.” Varun is then asked out of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, with who he wants to work. The October actor said: “I always get told that I look like a kid.” When Karan asked him, “You think they look older than you?” Varun said, “I am told I look younger...” Karan replies, “That means they look older than you.” Varun ends by saying, “You are saying (that).”