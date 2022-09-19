KWK 7 Ep 12 Promo: Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo; Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan

Koffee With Karan season 7 has just been getting exciting with each passing episode. This time to grace the couch we have three lovely ladies whose daughters have been setting friendship goals since childhood. Gauri Khan , Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey are all set to spill a lot of beans in the latest episode ringing in all the elements of candid, humour, and wit. These three divas were absolute entertainers, from revealing about their personal lives to talking about their star daughters Suhana Khan , Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

The promo begins with Karan Johar introducing the three gorgeous ladies Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey on his couch. Gauri was asked about the dating advice she would give Suhana Khan to which the star wife said, “never date 2 boys at the same time”. Maheep Kapoor quipped that she would look great with Hrithik Roshan. Gauri even said that if her love story with Shah Rukh Khan was to be given a title, it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The highlight of the promo was Shah Rukh Khan’s voice on the call.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra has been much talked about lately and fans are loving it. Apart from this, he has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser of which has already created a lot of hype. SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Koffee With Karan

The last episode featured the JugJugg Jeeyo actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. These two spilt a lot of beans mad made sure to entertain all their fans. The guest list is just getting hotter and hotter with every season and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the latest episode starring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

