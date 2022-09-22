KWK 7: Gauri Khan admits Shah Rukh Khan is the easiest person she has met in her life; Here’s why
Gauri Khan in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 opened up about being Mrs Shah Rukh Khan.
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two have often been rock solid and have been each other’s support for the longest time now. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale itself and they are indeed an ideal couple. Well, Gauri was recently seen gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 and spilt a lot of beans about Shah Rukh Khan and her family. During her interaction with Karan Johar, the star wife revealed how SRK is the easiest person she has ever met.
When Karan Johar asked how difficult it is for her to be Mrs Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri instantly quipped that he is the easiest person to be with. Elaborating on this further, she revealed that if the food has no salt or it has salt, he will eat everything. Gauri praised SRK and said, “I just find him very comfortable with handling stuff, being at home, with the kids, with the family, with my family coming over. So he is just born a person, who’s comfortable with people around him. Put him in any situation, he just knows how to deal with it and be comfortable and not throw his weight around. So that is one thing I really love about him.”
Gauri also spoke about how there will be many times when she would be taken on as a designer on a project because of who she is, because the clients feel that they will get that mileage and she understands that. But she also said that this is not always the case. There are times when she knows that she is not going to get that project because they don’t want this baggage. Gauri further added, “I would say that its 50 percent that I don’t get a project. But I don’t blame them, maybe if even I was at their place I would think twice.”
Meanwhile, on the work front Shah Rukh Khan was just seen in a cameo in Brahmastra. He has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.
