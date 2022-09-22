KWK 7: Gauri Khan admits Shah Rukh Khan is the easiest person she has met in her life; Here’s why

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two have often been rock solid and have been each other’s support for the longest time now. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale itself and they are indeed an ideal couple. Well, Gauri was recently seen gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 and spilt a lot of beans about Shah Rukh Khan and her family. During her interaction with Karan Johar, the star wife revealed how SRK is the easiest person she has ever met.

When Karan Johar asked how difficult it is for her to be Mrs Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri instantly quipped that he is the easiest person to be with. Elaborating on this further, she revealed that if the food has no salt or it has salt, he will eat everything. Gauri praised SRK and said, “I just find him very comfortable with handling stuff, being at home, with the kids, with the family, with my family coming over. So he is just born a person, who’s comfortable with people around him. Put him in any situation, he just knows how to deal with it and be comfortable and not throw his weight around. So that is one thing I really love about him.”