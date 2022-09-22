KWK 7: Gauri Khan reveals not getting 50% of projects for being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in India. His popularity is not just limited to our country but he has fans across the globe. Everyone is interested in knowing about King Khan and his personal life and this automatically means that along with the actor fans are also inclined toward his family. Well, Gauri Khan recently graced the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 and spilt a lot of beans about her superstar husband, and how that affects her profession.

Karan Johar asked Gauri Khan how difficult is it to shrug off the title of being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and when she goes for a client meeting, do they carry the baggage of that? To this, the star wife responded with an affirmative. She revealed that there will be many times when she would be taken on as a designer on a project because of who she is, because the clients feel that they will get that mileage and she understands that. But she also said that this is not always the case. There are times when she knows that she is not going to get that project because they don’t want this baggage. Gauri further added, “I would say that its 50% that I don’t get a project. But I don’t blame them, maybe if even I was at their place I would think twice.”