KWK 7: Gauri Khan reveals she doesn't want her kids to inherit THESE habits from Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan is now garnering attention with her appearance in the latest episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7. She made a comeback to close friend Karan Johar’s show after a long gap of 17 years. Gauri Khan made an appearance in the show with her BFFs, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. The trio had so much fun in the show, revealing many interesting secrets about their famous husbands and kids.

In her rapid-fire round, Gauri Khan revealed the most annoying habits of her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan, which she doesn’t want her kids Aryan, Suhana, and Ab’Ram to inherit. She made this interesting revelation when host Karan Johar asked her to name one quality of Shah Rukh Khan that she wants her kids to have. “Well, I’m glad that they don’t have a few of his qualities, which are not quality like… They are on time, they are punctual. And they are not spending 100 hours in the bathroom. So, I’m glad they don’t have these,” said the star wife.