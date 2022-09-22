KWK 7: Gauri Khan reveals she doesn't want her kids to inherit THESE habits from Shah Rukh Khan
Gauri Khan revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s most annoying habits in Koffee With Karan 7
Gauri Khan is now garnering attention with her appearance in the latest episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7. She made a comeback to close friend Karan Johar’s show after a long gap of 17 years. Gauri Khan made an appearance in the show with her BFFs, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. The trio had so much fun in the show, revealing many interesting secrets about their famous husbands and kids.
In her rapid-fire round, Gauri Khan revealed the most annoying habits of her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan, which she doesn’t want her kids Aryan, Suhana, and Ab’Ram to inherit. She made this interesting revelation when host Karan Johar asked her to name one quality of Shah Rukh Khan that she wants her kids to have. “Well, I’m glad that they don’t have a few of his qualities, which are not quality like… They are on time, they are punctual. And they are not spending 100 hours in the bathroom. So, I’m glad they don’t have these,” said the star wife.
Karan Johar, who found Gauri Khan’s reply hilarious, revealed that she wants to put a camera in SRK’s bathroom to know what he is up to. The filmmaker-host guessed that King Khan spends his downtime in the bathroom. Gauri then revealed that the superstar enjoys watching tv and even reading books at times, sitting in his bathroom. When Gauri Khan was asked about the quality which she wants her kids to inherit from her, she replied ‘multi-tasking.’
However, at the beginning of the Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Gauri Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is the easiest person she has ever met. “You give him anything to eat, everything is good. He’s just very easy. I just find him very comfortable with handling stuff, being with kids, with the family, with my family coming over… He is just born a person who’s comfortable with people around him” stated the proud wife.
