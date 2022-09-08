KWK 7: Katrina Kaif REACTS as Karan Johar confirms her brother Sebastian's relationship with Ileana D'Cruz

Katrina Kaif returned back to the 'Koffee Couch' as she graced the recent episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan S7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. From Katrina talking about her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, to Ishaan Khatter on his alleged breakup with Ananya Panday, to Siddhant Chaturvedi talking about the much-popular nepotism debate. During the episode, KJo also spilled the beans on Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel and Ileana D'Cruz's relationship.

Karan Johar confirmed Ileana and Sebastian's relationship while speaking to Katrina on Koffee With Karan S7. “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I'm like 'that moved fast as well'.” The Sooryavanshi actress did not confirm or deny anything. Katrina laughed and acknowledged that Karan had been observing a lot of things going on around him. She immediately thought about ‘Eye of Sauron’ in her mind.