KWK 7: Maheep Kapoor recalls time when Sanjay Kapoor had no work and money was tight

Karan Johar's iconic show Koffee With Karan season 7 is currently in news. This time Karan Johar will be welcoming Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three friends will spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, got candid on the show and recalled the difficult time of the family.

Maheep Kapoor has been a witness to this. She and her family had to live through the ordeal of eroding fame. She captured the experience in the latest episode and said, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.” Being part of one of Bollywood’s biggest families also did not make life any easier, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family,” she added.