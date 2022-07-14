KWK 7: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor reveal near-death incident in Bhairavnath; Were rescued by special forces

Karan Johar has returned with the much talked about Koffee With Karan and the fans can’t keep calm about it. From steamy confessions, spilling secrets and manifestations, Koffee With Karan season 7 has brought the spark back in our lives and has an intriguing list of guests that will be gracing the couch this season. After a grand opening by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Koffee With Karan 7 is set for its second episode which will feature BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The divas will be seen making interesting confessions on the show and the promos are already making headlines.

Interestingly, Sara and Janhvi, while gracing the couch, made their heads turn as they spoke about their near-death experiences. During the conversation, the BFFs recalled their trip to Bhairavnath wherein they were stuck for half an hour and were rescued with the help of special forces. Recalling the same Sara said, “We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi is like let us just climb this”.

Sara admitted that she was sceptical about climbing the incline, she didn’t want to be a buzzkill. However, she also revealed that there were instances wherein she was sure they would fall off owing to the shaky rocks. However, Sara and Janhvi were later found by the Pataudi princess’ driver and were rescued.

To note, this was not the only near-death experience Janhvi had with Sara. Spilling beans about the other incident, Janhvi recalled how Sara’s choice of having a low-cost no-heater hotel in Kedarnath froze her to death in -7℃ weather. “I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering,” Janhvi stated. She even asserted that her lips had turned blue due to cold by the time Sara came back to the room after meeting her friends.

Well, looks like Sara and Janhvi have several interesting revelations to make on Koffee With Karan season 7. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Janhvi is currently making the headlines for her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry which is scheduled to release on July 29.

