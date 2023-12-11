KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur reacts after Arjun Kapoor says he would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha Kapoor-Ananya Panday in lift
The promo of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor is out! During the show, latter reacts after Arjun says he would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha Kapoor-Ananya Panday in lift.
The much-loved chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan 8, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued with its lineup of guests. Ever since its first episode, fans have been relishing the unheard stories and unseen sides of their favorite stars. After Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, the upcoming episode will be graced by the handsome hunks of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The newly released promo has yet again promised juicy and spicy conversation.
Koffee With Karan 8's latest promo ft. Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor out
Today, on December 11, a while ago, the promo for the forthcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was unveiled. The show will be graced by the show host, Karan Johar refers to them as ‘unmarried boys who just want to have fun': the dashing Arjun Kapoor and the very dapper Aditya Roy Kapur.
In the short video promo, the warm camaraderie between the dynamic guest duo is apparent. The two are wittily seen pulling each other’s legs and entertaining the audience with their amusing replies. During the show, upon being asked by KJo about the rumors of him dating Ananya Panday, Aditya had a smart answer with a coy smile as he remarked, “Ask me no secrets, and I’ll tell you know lies!,” leaving the host impressed by his answer.
Take a look:
In addition to this, the promo adds to the anticipation for the steamy conversations as the host asks the duo to take a shot if they dress up for some off-screen role-play. To this, Arjun replies, Handcuffs, while the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor remarks, “Disney+ Hotstar can’t handle it.”
Furthermore, the duo went to confess to ditching a romantic night for a date with ‘their boys’. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks, “If you were ever stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?”
To this, Arjun replies, “Aashiqui toh zaoor karta, kiske saath pata nahin," leaving Aditya surprised as he says, “What!!!” and Arjun humorously remarks in an amusing accent, “Just joking!” During the episode, Arjun went on to confess that he would also like to end some of the rumors associated with him.
The brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 streams every Thursday at midnight on Disney+Hotstar.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts