KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur reacts after Arjun Kapoor says he would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha Kapoor-Ananya Panday in lift

The much-loved chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan 8, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued with its lineup of guests. Ever since its first episode, fans have been relishing the unheard stories and unseen sides of their favorite stars. After Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, the upcoming episode will be graced by the handsome hunks of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The newly released promo has yet again promised juicy and spicy conversation.

Koffee With Karan 8's latest promo ft. Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor out

Today, on December 11, a while ago, the promo for the forthcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was unveiled. The show will be graced by the show host, Karan Johar refers to them as ‘unmarried boys who just want to have fun': the dashing Arjun Kapoor and the very dapper Aditya Roy Kapur.

In the short video promo, the warm camaraderie between the dynamic guest duo is apparent. The two are wittily seen pulling each other’s legs and entertaining the audience with their amusing replies. During the show, upon being asked by KJo about the rumors of him dating Ananya Panday, Aditya had a smart answer with a coy smile as he remarked, “Ask me no secrets, and I’ll tell you know lies!,” leaving the host impressed by his answer.

In addition to this, the promo adds to the anticipation for the steamy conversations as the host asks the duo to take a shot if they dress up for some off-screen role-play. To this, Arjun replies, Handcuffs, while the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor remarks, “Disney+ Hotstar can’t handle it.”

Furthermore, the duo went to confess to ditching a romantic night for a date with ‘their boys’. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks, “If you were ever stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?”

To this, Arjun replies, “Aashiqui toh zaoor karta, kiske saath pata nahin," leaving Aditya surprised as he says, “What!!!” and Arjun humorously remarks in an amusing accent, “Just joking!” During the episode, Arjun went on to confess that he would also like to end some of the rumors associated with him.

The brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 streams every Thursday at midnight on Disney+Hotstar.