KWK 8: Ajay Devgn spills beans on changes he has witnessed in Bollywood: 'It's very different today'

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood with a career spanning several decades. He will appear on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with his frequent collaborator Rohit Shetty. During their interaction, KJo asked the actor about the changes he has seen in the industry over the years.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will appear on Karan Johar's chat show KWK 8. At one point, KJo asked Devgn about the industry of yesteryears and asked him if it was a "very different and "far more purer industry."



In response, the actor said: "Lots of warmth. Everybody was supporting everybody, people were happy watching each other's films, if they liked each other's films also, it's very different today. I have a chain of cinemas, so my feeling is very very different. Any film which works, I am the most happy, but most of the people wait for that Friday that the numbers are not good, but they don't realize how it is harming us and less films are being made, less investors are there. We are all struggling."

Devgn further said that today's technicians are competing with Hollywood without that kind of budget. The actor concluded by saying that it's easy to sit back and judge a film by calling it good or bad without realizing the things that go behind it.

Rohit Shetty talks about his friendship with Ajay Devgn

During the chat show, Karan called the rapport between Rohit and Ajay a "true legacy." He said, "This is a 33-year-old association and friendship and 14 years ago you cast Ajay in your first film” To which Rohit answered, “20 years ago." Laughingly, Karan said, “Oh God, my math fails me. Ohh yeah, you were an AD on Ajay’s first film, Phool aur Kaante." In response, Rohit said: “Yes, Suhaag Haqeeqat, then all the production films, Pyaar Toh Hona Tha, Raju Chacha, all of them.” The Golmaal director then said that he assisted Ajay in around 10 - 12 films.

