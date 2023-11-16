KWK 8: Alia Bhatt admits feeling irritated when asked about embracing motherhood at career's peak

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Season 8, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan took the stage as guests, treating viewers to a mix of intriguing revelations, entertaining anecdotes, and discussions on controversies. Alia openly shared her experience regarding announcing her pregnancy, expressing frustration at the continuous inquiries about such a significant decision during the peak of her career.

In the course of the conversation, the issue of male entitlement in the industry was brought up by host Karan Johar. He pointed out that actresses often face questions about balancing marriage, children, and career, while their male counterparts are spared such inquiries. In response, Alia Bhatt candidly shared her frustration, stating, "See, the balancing career irritates the life out of me."

While she acknowledged that questions about married and family life come from a good place, she recounted facing a significant amount of scrutiny, especially when she announced her pregnancy. Despite the overall happiness, there was a noticeable amount of chatter about how she would manage. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also recalled an incident when while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what she thought of Alia's decision to which the Jaane Jaan actress replied that it's the best thing.

"What irritated me was from what lens are you asking this question that oh I'm a woman in a so to speak the peak of my career. I'm not saying this. You are saying this. I intend to act till I am 95. As long as I can walk.", Alia added.

In response, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director mentioned that what irritated him was when he was asked about the timing of Alia's pregnancy and whether it was the right decision for her at that juncture of her career.

Alia Bhatt's work front

In 2023, Alia marked her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot. Presently, she is engrossed in the filming of her upcoming movie, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Notably, she is also serving as a co-producer for the film through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

