KWK 8: Alia Bhatt opens up on Ranbir Kapoor labelled as 'toxic' after viral 'wipe that off' lipstick remark

In the most recent episode of Season 8 of Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared as guests on the couch, offering viewers a blend of interesting revelations, and amusing anecdotes, and addressing the controversies. During the episode, Alia Bhatt opened up on Ranbir Kapoor facing online criticism and being labeled as 'toxic' following her comment with a leading magazine about him suggesting that she should 'wipe that off' (her lipstick).

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor being trolled as ‘toxic’

Earlier in October, during an interview, Alia Bhatt mentioned that her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor would suggest she 'wipe off' her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip color. Following Alia's comment, Ranbir faced severe online criticism and was characterized as a 'toxic' partner by netizens. Now, during the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Alia Bhatt finally broke her silence on the same.

When Karan Johar inquired why Alia's comments about Ranbir became an ‘explosion’ online, she acknowledged that because Ranbir is not active on social media, any remarks she makes about him tend to attract more attention. She added, “I have a very candid way of speaking, so even when I am talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I am talking about. I like to give anecdotes. I like to make it personal.”

Alia also shared how she responded to Ranbir being labeled as toxic. She also mentioned that she often feels that many things are taken out of context, citing an instance with a video. After looking at it, her team alerted her that it was escalating. Initially, she thought, 'Okay, let it go,' because her team frequently brings up various matters. However, it struck her when she realized that there were serious articles portraying him as a toxic person.

She added, “And I am like 'Are we serious?' There are many issues in the world to talk about and give more attention towards than talking about something that I said in a completely different context." She finally concluded by mentioning that Ranbir is completely opposite and is misunderstood. She said, “I think the only reason I felt bad or I feel bad is people misunderstand (him) because he's genuinely the opposite of all of that.”

About Koffee with Karan Season 8

The talk show hosted by Karan Johar has already showcased duos such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. The upcoming episodes are highly anticipated and will highlight the pairs of Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

