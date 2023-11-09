KWK 8: Ananya Panday reacts to Liger debacle; says her mom Bhavana Panday and Karan Johar advised to sign it

Ananya Panday made a comeback to the eighth episode of the famous chat show Koffee With Karan, along with her contemporary actress and good friend, Sara Ali Khan. During her appearance on the show which is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the popular actress extensively spoke about her career, and opened up about the massive debacle of her South debut project, Liger.

Ananya Panday reveals her mom Bhavana Panday and Karan Johar advised to sign Liger

The young actress, who opened up about her career as an actor in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, stated that she always had the support of her mother Bhavana Panday, which she considers a blessing. Ananya Panday stated that she needed the support of her parents, especially her mother, as she started out at a young age.

She later opened up about how her mother puts forward her opinions in her own style and recalled how she reacted when Ananya's much anticipated South debut project Liger ended up as a massive failure.

According to Ananya Panday, her mother always calls or messages her after watching her films. But after watching the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, she didn't get any response from Bhavana Panday. When Ananya asked her how the movie was, her mother just replied 'Fun!'. For the actress, it was worse than any other review received b that movie.

Later, the actress also revealed that her mother Bhavana Panday, and host Karan Johar are two among the many people who asked her to sign Liger. "Everyone makes mistakes," concluded Ananya Panday, reacting to the disastrous fate the movie had at the box office.

