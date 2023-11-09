KWK 8: Ananya Panday unveils Sara Ali Khan’s crazy side; reveals Simmba actress took her out at 3 AM

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are now winning the internet with their recent appearance on the famous talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. Both the young actresses, who share a warm friendship in real life, are gracing the Karan Johar show for the third time. Interestingly, during the conversations, Ananya Panday unveiled the crazy side of Sara Ali Khan and recalled a funny incident.

Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan took her out at 3 AM

Karan Johar, the host of the show stated that Sara Ali Khan is just a 'riot' among the people who know her, and stated that she has a 'light-weight' personality. Then Ananya Panday, who graced the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 with Sara, went on to describe how crazy the Simmba actress is and shared a funny incident.

According to Ananya, Sara took her to Chowpatty at 3 AM in the morning, after they had a blast at a party which was organized by Karan Johar at his residence. However, when the actresses reached there, a policeman who was standing there didn't allow them to enter, as it was early morning.

Sara Ali Khan, however, tried to convince the cop by saying 'Look, Ananya Panday is sitting in the car," while he already recognized who she was. But eventually, the Kedarnath star managed to enter Chowpatty with Ananya Panday and ran into the water. The Gehraiyaan actress admitted that Sara makes her do many things that she wouldn't have done on her own.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: What types of wives would Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor make? Sara Ali Khan REVEALS