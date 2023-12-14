KWK 8: Arjun Kapoor reacts to age-shaming amid relationship with Malaika Arora; ‘They might be doing it to get likes’
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Arjun Kapoor revealed if he’s ready to take his relationship with Malaika Arora to the next level. He was joined by Aditya Roy Kapur on the show.
Arjun Kapoor has been dating Malaika Arora for quite some time now. Initially, the couple kept their relationship under wraps for a while. However, after they made it Insta-official, they were subjected to trolling and negativity. In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actor shared his two cents on the matter.
Arjun Kapoor reacts to trolling and age-shaming
In the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the host Karan Johar touched upon the topic of online shaming and trolls. The filmmaker asked his guest Arjun Kapoor if the negativity and the age-shaming affected his relationship with Malaika Arora who is nine years older than him.
Responding to KJo’s question, the Half Girlfriend actor said that it’s important to understand that you will be affected. “There’s no person that’s not being affected, it’s about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they’re trying to get your attention.”
He further added that earlier he used to get a bit worked up and wanted to respond all the time. “Then I realized I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does,” he said adding that it’s not possible to stay guarded so much, “You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes.”
Arjun Kapoor reveals if he’s ready to take his relationship with Malaika Arora to the next level
During their candid chat, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also asked Arjun if he’s ready to go a step further with his relationship with Malaika or will take life as it comes. To this, the actor said that as much as he wants to be honest with his answers in the show, it would be unfair to be sitting there without his girlfriend and talking about the future.
He opined, “I think the most respectful thing is, once we reach that stage to come and talk about it together. I am very happy where I am. We survived through whatever we had to be in this comfortable happy space but I don’t want to speak about anything specific right now because it’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”
