KWK 8: Did you know Ajay Devgn’s dad Veeru Devgan was gangster before he became action director?
As Ajay Devgn sat for a candid chat with Karan Johar on the Koffee couch, he spilled some beans about his late father Veeru Devgan. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was also one of the guests in Koffee With Karan.
Ajay Devgn is an acclaimed actor who has worked in more than a hundred movies. While he has an impressive line of work, he often credits it all to his father Veeru Devgan. While chatting with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actor shared how his late father rose from being a nobody to becoming a renowned director and action choreographer.
Ajay Devgn’s dad Veeru Devgan was a gangster before entering the Indian film industry
On the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked his guest Ajay Devgn if he thought his father Veeru Devgan got his dues. Without taking a pause, the actor said, “Eventually.” He then went on to narrate how his dad ran away from his house at a very young age and ended up being spotted by one of the senior action directors of that time.
The Drishyam actor narrated that his father ran away from his house in old Punjab when he was 13. He came to Mumbai without a train ticket and was even put behind bars. Since he didn’t have any work, he was not able to feed himself. But somehow, a person helped him and asked him to wash his cab every day if he wanted to sleep in it.
“He started from there and eventually became a carpenter,” Ajay divulged. He added, “Then he became one of the gangsters in Sion-Koliwada area. He was a carpenter also and there were gang wars. One day a very senior action director Mr. Ravi Khanna was passing by and there was this street fight going on. So, he stopped the car and called my dad after the fight and asked, ‘What do you do?’ and he said 'I’m a carpenter'. So, he said one very good line, ‘Tu ladta acha hai, come and meet me tomorrow’ and made him a fighter. So that’s where he started from,” the Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor recalled.
Veeru Devgan has been associated with more than 200 Indian films including Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Mr. Natwarlal, Phool Aur Kaante, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and many others. Not just his dad, Ajay’s mother Veena was also a renowned film producer in the industry.
