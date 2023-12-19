KWK 8: Did you know Karan Johar was traumatized by Amrish Puri on Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ sets? Here’s why

Koffee with Karan Season 8 has been full of surprises and delightful moments. The next episode will feature the dynamic pair of actor-director, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The newly revealed promo gives a glimpse of the banter and friendship in store for the audience. In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar will reveal how traumatized he was by Amrish Puri on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Karan Johar reveals being traumatized by Amrish Puri on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar will be hosting the energetic actor-director pair, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. In this episode, Karan will discuss his initial experiences as an assistant director on Aditya Chopra's iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He will also reveal how he felt intimidated by the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, who portrayed the role of Kajol's strict father, Baldev Singh, in the film.

Karan Johar mentioned that his father and Amrish Puri come from the same village. The first person his father instructed him to touch the feet of was Amrish Puri. He said, “I have to tell you, my father and Amrish ji (Amrish Puri) come from the same village, so the first person my father told me whose feet I had to touch was Amrish ji’s.” Ajay Devgn also chimed in and mentioned that the only person whose feet he has touched is Amrish Puri because during the first shot he took with him, he touched his feet.

Advertisement

Recalling his experience while working with Amrish Puri on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Johar shared, “So I used to be very scared of him. When I was an AD on Dilwale, he was particular about detailing. He would come and say, ‘Ki time kya hai? (What is the time?)’ I gave the time. I thought he was asking me the time. He said, ‘London mein iss waqt time kya hai? Scene ka time kya hai? Taaki mein ghadi ko uss time mein set karu (What is the time in London? At what time is the scene? So that I set my watch accordingly).’ About the continuity, he said, ‘Shawl kis tarah mein drape karu (How should i drape my shawl?)’ I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man.”

Ajay Devgn also expressed warm feelings for Amrish Puri, he mentioned that it was a known fact that whether it was a wedding or a time of mourning, Amrish Puri was always the first one to be present at someone's home. He said, “They used to say, and it is a fact, that kisi ke ghar pe shaadi ho, kisi ke ghar pe koi death ho jaaye (Be it a marriage or during the time of mourning), he was the first man to be there.”

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8 guests

In Season 8 of Koffee with Karan, guests included Bollywood pairs like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, and Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are set to feature on Koffee With Karan 8 on December 21, and the episode will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting midnight.

ALSO READ: KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened