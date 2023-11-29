KWK 8: Did you know Rani Mukerji taught steps of Koi Mil Gaya to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

In the latest show of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who are long-time friends and collaborators of Karan Johar, were the guests. The episode was expected to be fun as the two talked about movies, shared stories, and took part in a quiz. During the episode, Karan Johar revealed how Rani Mukerji turned choreographer for both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar shares an anecdote from the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

During the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, featuring Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar recalled how Rani took on the role of a choreographer for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the famous song Koi Mil Gaya from the cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Speaking about the same he mentioned that during those times, none of them practiced the song or dance moves beforehand. There wasn't a dedicated rehearsal space except for one, and Rani, being new and young, was the only one who went ahead and practiced all the steps.

He said, “Those were the days that none of us rehearsed right for the song and dance moves? There was no such thing as a rehearsal hall, there was one and I think Rani was the only one, she was new and young, she went and rehearsed all the steps.” He recalled a moment while shooting the Koi Mil Gaya song when Farah Khan was directing a wide shot. Kajol and SRK realized something was off, and Farah commended Rani for doing it right while others were off track. Both SRK and Kajol then turned to Rani, who unintentionally became the choreographer, teaching them the correct steps.

He said, “Now we are taking this top wide shot with Farah Khan in command, in control and it was the signature step of Koi Mil Gaya. Suddenly, cut happened and Kajol looked at Rani that time and said “What are you doing?, something wrong you are doing” Shah Rukh Khan also said, “Kuch galat ho raha hai”. Loudly, barring from afar, Farah said, “She is the only one who is doing it right, you all are doing rubbish” Then, immediately both SRK and Kajol went to Rani who had become the choreographer teaching them the step. It was hilarious.”

About Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar is hosting the eighth season of Koffee with Karan on Hotstar Specials, giving viewers a close look into the lives of Bollywood stars. The season includes a varied lineup with guests like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and upcoming appearances by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and others.

Koffee With Karan 8’s new episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, this Thursday.

