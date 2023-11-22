KWK 8: Did you know Sidharth Malhotra attended Karan Johar's party just to meet Kiara Advani despite high fever?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among one of the most loved B-Town lovebirds. Malhotra will soon be making an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8, and Johar and Varun Dhawan will be seen spilling some beans on Sidharth’s love life.

Recently, Karan Johar recalled how the couple had come to his party while Sidharth had a high fever and recalled the moment when he felt that ‘they are going to happen’. Read on to know what Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar said about Sid-Kiara.

Karan Johar recalls Kiara Advani was feeding Sidharth Malhotra at his party when he had high fever

The director recently recollected an adorable instance that happened at his party when Sidharth Malhotra reached there with a high fever. Malhotra was fighting with Kiara at the time, however, just hours later, Kiara was spotted feeding her beau some food when he was burning with a high fever, revealed the director. That’s when Johar realized that they were destined to be together.

"I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen," Johar was quoted saying, in a report by IANS.

Varun Dhawan also pitched in and recalled how he was shooting a song with Kiara Advani and while heading back, the actress was ‘so happy’ thinking about Sidharth. In addition, he added how he felt that something was cooking as the Baar Baar Dekho actor was coming to meet a girl despite having a high fever.

"Something was telling me that Sidharth with high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar," he mentioned.

About the love story of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

The two actors starred in the film Shershaah together. Notably, rumors became abuzz during the shoot of their film that the duo was seeing each other. Time flew by and the lovebirds got hitched in February this year. Making an official announcement about their wedding, Kiara also shared a post revealing their ‘permanent booking’ with each other.

