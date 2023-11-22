KWK 8: Did you know Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan didn’t want Alia Bhatt to be cast in Student of the Year?

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 is the current buzz in Tinsel Town. Ever since its first episode, the hype of the show has been skyrocketing. Now, the next episode which will be dropping today at midnight is going to feature Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The two started off their acting career together in 2012 with Student Of The Year along with Alia Bhatt. While the fans have been looking forward to the episode, an interesting revelation has been made that both the actors didn’t want Alia to be on board.

Karan Johar reveals Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan didn't want Alia Bhatt to be cast in SOTY

The much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan 8 hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is making waves. Amongst several exciting admissions, it has also been revealed that Sid and Varun didn’t want Alia to be cast in the film.

During the conversation, spilling beans on it, Karan Johar said, “I still remember with Alia, the first time that she walked in, how both of you actually sent me messages saying you can't cast her. One of you said she is too young. I am saying it started like this but when we shot with her, 3 months post that for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn't look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy, because you all already knew me. She didn't know me at all, we did the photo shoot and right after that, I mean I knew at the first shot.”

Denying the same, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I didn't send you any message” and the KJo added, “You both did not want me to cast her. Stop pretending, you kept sending me images of other girls”. Further defending, Sid added, “But see, that was what was wonderful that she was the underdog within the underdogs here already, then she emerged.”

About the guests on Koffee With Karan 8

The infamous couch has yet been graced by the top talent from the Indian Film Industry - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Moreover, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty to name a few are some of the guests that are expected to be the guests in the forthcoming episodes.

The brand new fresh episode of Koffee With Karan 8 streams at midnight at 12 every Thursday on Disney+Hotstar.

