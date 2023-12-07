KWK 8: Dunki actor Vicky Kaushal lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethics: ‘He just gives his 100%’
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal spoke about their lives and careers. The actor also shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki.
Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has come up with yet another exciting season. This time on the couch were Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. As the celebs spoke about their personal and professional lives, Vicky, who is also an important part of the upcoming movie Dunki, lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication to his craft.
Vicky Kaushal lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethics
Vicky Kaushal graced the Koffee couch with Kiara Advani on the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. While talking about their acting careers, Karan Johar told Vicky that according to Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki is his best performance to date. The filmmaker also added that King Khan said that Vicky is exceptional in the film.
On hearing this, Vicky was over the moon. However, he also spoke highly about his co-star and lauded his work ethic and how dedicated he is. The Sam Bahadur actor said that while working with SRK, he got to know why he is the ‘Badshah’. “He was on it like it was his first film,” he said.
Kaushal further added, “That’s him. I met him and I realized how little I am doing at this age. He just gives his 100% in everything. He is just something else.” Calling his experience of working with the Jawan actor ‘magical and surreal, Vicky shared that King Khan knows everybody’s lines.
Vicky Kaushal recalled shooting with Shah Rukh Khan’s body double in Dunki
During the chat, Vicky also recalled how SRK reacted when he had to rush to Delhi for a critical moment. In his absence, Vicky shot with his body double in Dunki. However, after completing his critical task in Delhi, SRK called Vicky and told him that they would have to reshoot and he would be there to give cues. “I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it. However, I requested him to see the shoot done with his body double, and then he was convinced it was done well,” Vicky shared.
About Dunki
Vicky and Shah Rukh will be soon seen together in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. With an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film will be released on December 21.
ALSO READ: Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani shares story behind casting Vicky Kaushal in Shah Rukh Khan-led film
