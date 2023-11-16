KWK 8: ‘He’s a burp specialist’: Alia Bhatt reveals how Ranbir Kapoor spends his time with Raha at home

The fourth episode of the chat show Koffee With Karan recently dropped. This time on the controversial couch were Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the conversation, Alia shared about her daughter Raha Kapoor. She also revealed how Ranbir Kapoor spends the time he’s at home with their little daughter.

Alia Bhatt reveals how Ranbir Kapoor spends his time with Raha at home

The host of KWK, filmmaker Karan Johar kickstarted the show by asking new mommy Alia Bhatt about her daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor. While speaking about the little baby, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared that the moment someone asks about her, she takes out her phone and starts showing them pics of Raha. She also revealed how Ranbir spends time with her.

In the episode, KJo stated that he knew that Ranbir Kapoor would be amazing when he had a child and now the Animal actor is ‘beautifully obsessed’ with Raha. Testifying the fact, Alia added that he’s deeply, madly, and truly in love right now with her. She added, “Sometimes he’s just staring at her, troubling her, playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. The only thing he is not doing is feeding her,” Alia said.

She continued, “He wants to be involved in every single thing and sometimes too much. At home, we’re fighting to hold her.” This is when Kareena said that they should have another baby so they have one for each.

Alia Bhatt shares her favorite thing to do with her daughter Raha

Further on in the show, the Raazi actress divulged that her favorite thing to do with little Raha is to make her point to different people. “Where’s Raha and she points to her, where’s mummy then she points at me, where’s papa then she points at papa. We are constantly making her do it. I feel so bad,” the new mommy opened up.

She also added that very often when there’s nobody around, she sits with her on her lap and talks to her about how she feels, and what she wishes for the baby.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 4: Alia Bhatt spills interesting details about Raha and Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan on tiff with Ameesha Patel; top 5 moments