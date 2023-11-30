KWK 8: ‘I’m telling you the truth’: Kajol reveals why people should be beware of her

It’s Thursday, which means a new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is here. Bollywood divas Kajol and Rani Mukerji have graced filmmaker Karan Johar’s quirky couch to talk about their personal and professional lives. During the show, Kajol also gave a disclaimer for herself. Read on to know what she said.

Kajol reveals a disclaimer about herself

Karan Johar’s show starts with the guests talking about their time working with the filmmaker. The show then smoothly graduates to the rapid-fire round where Kajol spills some secrets on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

The actress was on her toes while responding to some of the interesting questions of Karan. This is when he asked her ‘If Kajol came with a disclaimer, what would it read?’ Without wasting any time, the Dilwale actress said, “Believe me because even when I’m joking, I’m telling you the truth.” This seemed to impress the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director.

Further on in the show, Rani also took part in the rapid-fire round. While Kajol was quick and witty with her answers, it was the Black actress who managed to impress the jury and take the Koffee hamper home.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji speak about their relationship

It’s a known fact that both the actresses are cousins. However, it was revealed in the show that they barely spoke to each other back in the day. Talking about it, Kajol said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

Rani also shared her two cents on the matter and agreed that it was a bit strange. “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit stranger. I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange.”

