KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor laughed at THIS message from a Bollywood actor; reveals what boys notice about her first

Actor siblings Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor came hand-in-hand to Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. In the latest episode, they spoke about their relationship with their late mother. The sisters also revealed how their father Boney Kapoor is with their boyfriends. Among other interesting revelations, Janhvi Kapoor also shared the funniest message she ever got from a Bollywood actor.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals an actor texted her this hilarious text

During the fun interactive chat in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor tried to be as honest as possible. In the interesting rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar asked the Mili actress to reveal a text she got from a Bollywood actor. The actress first looked at her sister Khushi and told her “You’ll kill me for saying this.” However, she continued to answer KJo's question and responded, “Can I see all your beauty spots?”

The filmmaker further asked her what’s the first thing that boys notice in her. Taking a beat, the Bawaal star said, “I have been told that they notice my eyes but they are always looking somewhere else,” she exclaimed.

Janhvi Kapoor shares why she won’t date actors anymore

During their conversation, Karan Johar mentioned an interview in which Janhvi said that she won’t date actors as it’s turbulent. Reasoning why she thinks this way, the actress said that it’s chaotic.

Advertisement

She further added that according to her, vanity is a big part of the profession. “I am extremely vain. I think with this profession, you have to be obsessed with it all the time and it consumes you completely. I want someone to be obsessed with me. You need someone to be okay with you to let you have your moment. It needs to have a balance. But I find with actors is that they get very competitive and weird with each other. There’s always tension when there’s an actor and I can’t deal with that emotion because I like to be undyingly devoted and I expect that devotion and I think when you’re in the same profession it’s difficult,” the actress explained.

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor’s aww-worthy revelations about rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya prove it's nothing but true love