KWK 8: Karan Johar asks Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan 'why they aren’t friends'; Actors say THIS

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan entered Bollywood together in 2012 with Student Of The Year. Recently, the two actors also made their appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan wherein they were asked by Karan about why they are not friends despite having made their Bollywood debuts together. Read on to find out what they said.

Karan Johar asks Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan why they aren’t friends after having made debut together in 2012 with Student Of The Year

The director was recently seen questioning the duo in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan about why they are not friends even though they started off their careers together with the same film in 2012. Notably, the two actors gave interesting replies to Karan Johar’s question. While Sidharth said that it is difficult for two actors to have a friendship until they have been childhood friends, Varun said that they are always going to bond and are not enemies either.

“Why is it we’re not friends? We’re not enemies either. We’re always going to be bonded. It happens in films. When you work a lot with people, you just end up spending more time with that person. Your life becomes connected because of that. I think maybe me and Sid have spoken more frequently because I happened to work with his now spouse, Kiara. So, automatically the topics come up,” Dhawan mentioned. Furthermore, he added that his family is very fond of the actor.

Meanwhile, Malhotra delved into Karan’s question and highlighted his bond with Varun. He revealed that whenever the duo catches up at parties, their conversations don’t usually begin with the usual ‘Hi, Hello’ questions, rather, begin on a different note.

“Whenever we meet at a party, even recently, the first line doesn’t have to be about hi, hello, how are you, it becomes about something else,” said the actor.

About Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra’s debut film Student Of The Year

The film was released in 2012 and was directed by Karan Johar himself. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Student Of The Year also starred actress Alia Bhatt in a key role, and notably, she also marked her debut in Bollywood with the film.

The plot of the film delves into the love triangle that gets created between Rohan, Shanaya, and Abhimanyu and it is a roller coaster tale of friendship, love, and romance.

