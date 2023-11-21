KWK 8: Karan Johar expresses love for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra; says he had them before Yash-Roohi

The next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to be very special for the host Karan Johar who will be welcoming two-thirds of his beloved ‘students’ on his famous couch. Karan expressed his love for the guests Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who debuted together in his film Student of the Year along with Alia Bhatt. He expressed that he had the trio before he had his kids Yash and Roohi.

Karan Johar on his students Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt

According to IANS, Karan Johar talked about his love for Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8.

Karan told Varun and Sidharth, “I remember I made My name is Khan in 2010 and both of you were part of it. I had made two very heavy films, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan and I really wanted to make a high school musical and that decision of mine I feel was one of the most special decisions for me not because of the film, but because of the three of you that came into my life.”

He further expressed, “She’s (Alia Bhatt) not here, I'll tell her in person how much I love her and she’s heard it enough. I love you both from my heart and before I had Yash and Roohi, I had the three of you. So I know how special my children are and I know how all three of you are to me and through good times, bad times, ugly times, sad times, I know you will all be there to hold both my hands because I do need it.”

