KWK 8: Karan Johar recalls his mom was trolled for not raising him well; 'Have to develop the thickest skin'

Karan Johar is known for being an unapologetic and unabashed celebrity of Bollywood. While he does things his heart desires, he often finds himself on the receiving end of trolls and hatred. In the latest episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, the filmmaker revealed that his mother was also subjected to trolling. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Karan Johar reveals his mother being trolled because of him

While talking to his guests on his chat show, Karan Johar is equally vocal about his issues and takes no time to reflect on his past experiences. During the latest show of KWK 8 with Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, he discussed about online trolling. While conversing about it with the Gunday actor, KJo divulged that while he’s mocked because of his sexuality, even his mother, Hiroo Johar, was trolled for not raising him well.

Elaborating on it, the filmmaker said, “I’m sexuality shamed all the time. They talk to me about my sexuality, they talk to me about being a single parent, and they bring up my kids. Then they talk about my mother for not having raised me well enough to not take that decision right. I mean who the f*ck are you? There are times, I’m in fashion they are saying ‘You don’t have the body for it why you’re wearing this?’ They body-shame you. But at the end of the day, you have to develop the thickest skin.”

Advertisement

On hearing this, Arjun responded, “These are the same people who want to take selfies with you, are dying to take photos with you.”

Arjun Kapoor opened up about age-shaming amid relationship with Malaika Arora

During the same chat, the 2 States actor shared that while online trolling and hatred do take a toll on a person, everything depends on the way they deal with it. “There’s no person that’s not being affected, it’s about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they’re trying to get your attention.”

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Arjun Kapoor reacts to age-shaming amid relationship with Malaika Arora; ‘They might be doing it to get likes’