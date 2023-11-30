KWK 8: Karan Johar shares why he instructed team not to give Rani Mukerji food during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot

The sixth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8 is something that every 90s kid would be eager to watch. That’s because the two leading ladies of that era, Kajol and Rani Mukerji graced the show. During the hilarious chat, the filmmaker revealed why he had to put Rani on a strict diet.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol- the moment we see this trio we’re reminded of the iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As the three stars spilled the tea on the Koffee couch, KJo recalled how he had to snatch food plates from Rani and not let her eat during the shooting days of KKHH.

Sharing about the incident, the filmmaker said, “I had told Rani that we have to wear a short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight. She said I’ll lose 4-5. The kilos happened but they were not lost. They were put on. I was like ‘How was she going to wear that shirt orange skirt?’ So, we instructed the room service to not give her any food,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said adding that Rani’s mother Krishna was on board with him.

Further on, the Black actress also added that one morning when she was eating her breakfast, Karan came and told her, ‘You can’t eat this’ and just snatched the plate from her hand. Hearing this, the trio burst out laughing.

In the brand-new episode that dropped on Thursday (November 30) at midnight, Rani looked stylish in a lime-colored short dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves. She sported an open hairdo and wore minimal makeup. As for Kajol, she arrived in a one-shoulder maroon-colored gown and elevated the style quotient.

Kajol’s work front

Earlier this year, we saw Kajol in one of the segments of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. She is currently filming for Sarzameen and Do Patti both of which will be released in 2024.

Rani Mukerji’s work front

Rani was seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple living in Norway. She also made an appearance in the documentary series The Romantics.

