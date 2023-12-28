KWK 8: Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan her ‘entire universe’; ‘My eyes well up every time I talk about him’
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore got surprise video messages from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore appeared as guests in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. The episode had its fair share of interesting revelations, hilarious bits, and heartfelt moments. Much to Saif and Sharmila’s surprise, they also received video messages from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. Kareena got emotional while talking about what her hubby Saif means to her, and she also talked about her loving equation with Sharmila Tagore.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares what Saif Ali Khan means to her
In her video message, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what Saif Ali Khan means to her. She replied, “What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being. He's my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him. Because he's my life.”
She further talked about her favorite memory of him. “My favorite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh. Without his T-shirt. And I was like, 'who is that guy who is sitting on top of the vanity van? And they were like, 'It's Saif.' And I looked closer and I was like 'Oh my God, that's Saif.' That was the moment that I just lost my mind. That was it,” said Kareena.
Kareena Kapoor Khan on her connection with Sharmila Tagore
Kareena also heaped praise on her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Bebo said that she has been calling her ‘Amma’ ever since she met Saif. “I've called her amma from the time I think I met Saif because I genuinely feel that connection and love for her. Because she has been so warm, so caring. I think she looks at me more like a daughter. Like Soha and Saba. It has always been like that. She's always made me feel welcome,” Kapoor said.
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan praised Saif and said that he is a great parent to her, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, and Taimur. “I just know that he has different equations with all of us. And I think he's a cool dad to all of us. He'll be doing history boot camp with me. And he'd be doing football with Taimur. Obviously, our interests are also different. But I think he does an amazing job with all four of us,” said Sara.
ALSO READ: KWK 8: Sharmila Tagore calls Saif Ali Khan’s split with Amrita Singh not ‘harmonious’; ‘That stage was not nice’
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam joins Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava; set to play THIS role in period drama
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he is tired of playing villain; ‘I decided to stop and relax’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan explains why he turned down 'deadly' direct-to-digital offers for Merry Christmas
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan says Saif Ali Khan was to do Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif; What happened next?