KWK 8: Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan her ‘entire universe’; ‘My eyes well up every time I talk about him’

Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore appeared as guests in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. The episode had its fair share of interesting revelations, hilarious bits, and heartfelt moments. Much to Saif and Sharmila’s surprise, they also received video messages from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. Kareena got emotional while talking about what her hubby Saif means to her, and she also talked about her loving equation with Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares what Saif Ali Khan means to her

In her video message, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what Saif Ali Khan means to her. She replied, “What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being. He's my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him. Because he's my life.”

She further talked about her favorite memory of him. “My favorite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh. Without his T-shirt. And I was like, 'who is that guy who is sitting on top of the vanity van? And they were like, 'It's Saif.' And I looked closer and I was like 'Oh my God, that's Saif.' That was the moment that I just lost my mind. That was it,” said Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her connection with Sharmila Tagore

Kareena also heaped praise on her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Bebo said that she has been calling her ‘Amma’ ever since she met Saif. “I've called her amma from the time I think I met Saif because I genuinely feel that connection and love for her. Because she has been so warm, so caring. I think she looks at me more like a daughter. Like Soha and Saba. It has always been like that. She's always made me feel welcome,” Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan praised Saif and said that he is a great parent to her, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, and Taimur. “I just know that he has different equations with all of us. And I think he's a cool dad to all of us. He'll be doing history boot camp with me. And he'd be doing football with Taimur. Obviously, our interests are also different. But I think he does an amazing job with all four of us,” said Sara.

